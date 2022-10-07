2 hours ago

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is marking his 59th birthday.

As part of the activities marking the day, the politician has been captured in a video making merry with some close friends and families.

The video, shared on Facebook by KB Mahama, a staff at the Office of the Vice President, shows Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, dressed in all white and surrounded by people in equally white attire, showing off his dancing skills as he boogies to the popular Buga tune.

As he boogied, the people around him cheered him on.

One of the people seen in the video is the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and Minister of the Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey.

Watch the video of the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, below: