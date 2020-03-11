1 hour ago

Ghana Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has been trending on social media after he was caught on record introducing a new greeting style to end the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

If you may recall, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to stop shaking hands to avoid the spread of the virus.

Attending the maiden edition of the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference, organized by the Ghana Chamber of Telecoms and the Financial Inclusion Forum Africa, in Accra on Tuesday, 10 March 2020, Vice President Bawumia adhered to the President's call by introducing a new greeting.

One thing stood out when they met before entering the conference hall; the way they greeted. Ghanaians are accustomed to shaking hands and hugging but this time it was different. The two personalities greeted by hitting their elbows against each other to the admiration of onlookers.

The coronavirus has not been reported in Ghana although 45 suspected cases have proven negative. Ghana’s neighbours Burkina Faso and Togo have reported the disease which originated from China.

Watch the video below: