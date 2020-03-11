1 hour ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday introduced a new greeting style following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19.

If you may recall, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to stop shaking hands to avoid the spread of the virus.

Attending the maiden edition of the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference, organized by the Ghana Chamber of Telecoms and the Financial Inclusion Forum Africa, in Accra on Tuesday, 10 March 2020, Vice President Bawumia adhered to the President's call by introducing a new greeting.

Watch in the video below

Source: peacefmonline.com