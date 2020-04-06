1 hour ago

The wait is finally over as afro-pop songstress Becca unveils her daughter’s face for the first time on social media.

Last month, the “Beshiwo” hitmaker threw a lavish first birthday party for her daughter and it had some popular faces in the Ghanaian showbiz personalities present including Nana Ama McBrown and husband, and Yvonne Nelson.

The party had a lot of kids in attendance with enough sumptuous food for everyone and music to make the day a real merrymaking one.

Though a lot of faces present, however, one notably missing face was Becca's daughter who wasn't captured in any of the videos or photos shared online.

But now, fans can stop waiting because her daughter is here.

In a new video which has gone viral, Becca is seen having a fun time with her daughter.

