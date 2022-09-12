1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea defeated King Faisal 2-0 at the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park on Monday on the opening day of the betPawa Premier League.

The game was played at the Dormaa Park following the disapproval of Golden City Park in Berekum.

Chelsea started the stronger of the two sides and took an early lead through new capture Afriyie Mezack in the 11th minute after connecting with a Kalou Ouattarra cross.

It was a field day for the host as they had their goalkeeper Abdul Jabil to thank as he pulled off impressive saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

The home side went into the break with a solitary 1-0 lead in the game but it could have been more as some masterclass defending and the heroics of goalkeeper Abdul Jabil kept King Faisal in the game.

After recess, former Young Apostles striker Awuah Dramani scored the second goal to make it 2-0 in the 57th minute.

Berekum Chelsea with the 2-0 win have climbed to the summit of the week old betPawa Premier League.

VIDEO BELOW: