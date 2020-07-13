4 hours ago

Ghana and former AshantiGold SC midfielder Bernard Morrison raised eyebrows with his action on Sunday in his side Yanga's 4-1 thumping at the hands of fierce rivals Simba SC to book a slot in the FA Cup final and keep their dream of a double alive.

The Ghanaian midfielder was substituted in the 65th minute of the game and walked down into the dressing room despite several appeals from the fourth official to get onto the substitute's bench.

Simba revenged for the 1-0 loss they suffered when they met their rivals last March and the victory earned them a date with Namungo in the final in Sumbawanga next month. Namungo progressed to the final after beating second tier side Sahare All Stars 1-0 on Saturday.

Brazilian-import Gerson Fraga, Zambian Clatous Chama, Mozambican Luis Miquissone and midfielder Muzamiru Yassin scored one each for Wekundu wa Msimbazi with Feisal Salum’s goal for the Green and Yellow acting as mere consolation.

It is believed the Ghanaian midfielder left the stadium before the game could end waving at the fans before packing his bag and leaving.

