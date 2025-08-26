1 hour ago

The former wife of popular Kumawood actor Big Akwes has made explosive allegations about the reasons behind their short-lived marriage.

In a six-minute video posted on TikTok, Freda claimed the comic actor is impotent, alleging that he was unable to perform in bed during their time together as a couple.

She challenged anyone who doubts her claim to “give their sisters to him” as proof.

Freda further accused Big Akwes of marrying her with a cheap ring worth only €15, which she said quickly faded and became a source of embarrassment.

According to her, she had even provided a better ring for the wedding, yet still faced constant insults from social media users over the issue.

“This ring, which cost just €15, has brought me endless troubles and ridicule. Meanwhile, I had sent a better ring for the occasion,” she lamented.

This is not the first time Freda has publicly criticized her former husband. In August 2024, she described her marriage to Big Akwes as her “biggest regret,” citing various grievances.

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kumasi in August 2023, but their marriage lasted only a few months before collapsing.

VIDEO BELOW: