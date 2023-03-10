Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his led his assistants led the Black Meteors through a recovery session after the team arrived in Kumasi on Saturday afternoon.

The team made a trip via chartered flight from Algeria in the early hours of Saturday after their 1-1 draw against their Algerian counterparts in the first leg of their CAF U23 AFCON qualifier.

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku, Management Committee Frederick Acheampong and other GFA officials watched on as Coach Tanko and his assistant Michael Osei took the players who featured in the first leg and the unused substitutes through the session at the Baba Yara Stadium.

All players took part in the session with no injury worries going into the return leg which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 4pm. .

The team will return to the training grounds on Sunday morning to continue preparations for Tuesday's game.

Here’s a video recording and some pictures from the recovery session:

https://youtu.be/zfknY6JPlUQ