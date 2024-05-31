3 hours ago

The players of the Black Stars arrived in camp with style as preparations begin for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Notable arrivals at the Alisa Hotel in Accra included West Ham United ace Mohammed Kudus and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, who reported early to join the squad.

Brandon Thomas-Asante from West Bromwich Albion and Cagliari's Ibrahim Sulemana, both receiving their maiden call-ups, have also arrived for the crucial matches.

In the absence of Andre Ayew, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will take on the role of captain.

The Black Stars are set to commence training on Friday at the University of Ghana stadium in Legon. Following five days of intensive training in Ghana, the team will depart for Bamako to face Mali on June 6.

After the match in Mali, Ghana will return to Kumasi to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium for their second qualifier.