5 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has recently demonstrated that his skills on the pitch go beyond physicality and robust tackles.

During a training session leading up to the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar, a video shared on the Black Stars' official social media page showcased the RC Lens star's remarkable ball juggling abilities.

In the video, Samed effortlessly displayed his ball control skills by gracefully floating the ball on his back and shoulders before skillfully maneuvering it back to his leg.

His dexterity was further highlighted as he delicately moved the ball across a short distance using his head.

Samed had an outstanding 2022/23 season, making 33 appearances in the French Ligue 1 and scoring a single goal. His impressive ball-juggling skills add an extra dimension to his game and showcase his technical ability.

As the Black Stars gear up for the AFCON qualifier, Samed's talent and versatility will undoubtedly be valuable assets to the team.

The team departed Accra Friday afternoon and arrived in the Madagascan capital at about 1am Saturday. The four-time African Champions will hold its official training at Kianja Barea stadium at 5pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 17:00Hrs on Sunday, June 18,2023.