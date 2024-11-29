29 minutes ago

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has pointed fingers at former President John Mahama for Ghana's high electricity tariffs.

According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Mahama's government's Ameri Contract has resulted in the current situation Ghanaians are facing.

The former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs lamented that the Ameri Contract, which was signed in 2015, has been a subject of controversy.

Watch Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in the Video Below