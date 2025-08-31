9 hours ago

The one-week funeral observance of legendary highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, at Independence Square in Accra on Saturday witnessed a dramatic moment when gospel musician Brother Sammy made a grand entrance.

Known for his flamboyant and sometimes controversial style, Brother Sammy arrived at the ceremony in the company of a voluptuous, dark-skinned lady dressed in a striking evening gown that immediately drew the attention of the crowd.

As they walked hand-in-hand, onlookers could be heard cheering, whistling, and making playful remarks as the pair made their way to greet the bereaved family.

Introducing the lady, Brother Sammy told the crowd she was his “backer,” brought along to support him musically.

True to his word, the woman later joined him on stage, where the gospel star performed his popular awoyo tune Samaria Obaa No.

At his urging, she entertained the audience with lively dance moves, sparking loud cheers and applause from those gathered.

The spectacle quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the solemn occasion, blending Brother Sammy’s trademark showmanship with the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the remembrance of Daddy Lumba’s life and legacy.

Brother Sammy and Samaria naa no on stage at Daddy lumba’s one week celebration 👇 pic.twitter.com/1bV4t6S4JN

— caaal (@purewather) August 31, 2025