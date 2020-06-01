1 hour ago

Blacks in America and the diaspora have joined civil movement #BlackLivesMatter in protesting against the gruesome killing of George Floyd and structural racism present on American soil.

The protest has taken various forms aside the physical street protest with some resorting to social media and other available programs.

US born Ghanaian footballer C.J Sarpong has joined the black celebrities and popular persons fighting against inequality, racism and injustice towards black in America.

The US born Ghanaian who plays for MLS side Chicago Fire has disclosed his personal experiences when it comes to racism and has called on persons of colour in America to fight against social and structural racism.

Since the killing of black man George Floyd by Police in Minneapolis-Minnesota, violent protest has sparked across all states in America protesting for the civil liberties and rights of the Black man.

In an Instagram chat video with former teammate and current Colorado Rapids striker Kei Kamara they discussed being black in America and a wide ranging issues.

Last night, Sarpong appeared on ESPN's Banter with Taylor Twellman alongside FC Dallas' Reggie Cannon and North Carolina Courage's World Cup winner Jessica McDonald for a roundtable conversation on racism.

VIDEO BELOW: