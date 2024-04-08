3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban made a significant contribution to Genoa's victory over Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A on Sunday afternoon, scoring his third goal of the season in the process.

Despite falling behind early to a Federico Bonazzoli goal in the 8th minute, Genoa fought back, with Ekuban leveling the score just before halftime with a composed finish. His goal ensured that the teams went into the break on level terms.

In the second half, Ekuban's teammate Albert Gudmundsson secured the match winner for Genoa, sealing a crucial 2-1 away win over Hellas Verona.

The victory lifted Genoa and pushed Hellas Verona into the relegation zone.

Ekuban played a vital role in Genoa's comeback before being substituted in the 66th minute, contributing to the team's efforts with his goal and overall performance.

With three goals in 23 appearances for Genoa this season, Ekuban continues to make his mark in the Italian Serie A, providing valuable contributions to his team's campaign.