Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban was on the score sheet for Turkish league leaders Trabzonspor in the 5-2 thrashing of Rizespor on Saturday.

It is the striker's first goal in the league since returning from a lengthy injury lay off after sustaining a freak injury at the training grounds.

Ekuban scored his side's second goal in the 5-2 battering of Rizespor in the Turkish League match.

The away side were quick off the block and duly took the lead in the 36th minute of the game through Dario Melnjak.

Trabzonspor came into the game stronger in the second half and equalised in the 65th minute through Manuel Dacosta.

Caleb Ekuban added his name to scoresheet when he gave his side the lead for the first time in the game in the 71st minute from close range after a corner kick to make it 2-1.

Trabzonspor further extended their lead after Jose Sosa converted from the spot in the 77th minute to make it 3-1 before Nigerian International Anthony Nwakaeme made it 4-1 in the 86th minute.

The visitors scored another consolation goal in the 90th minute through Milan Skoda before Senegalese International Badou Ndaiye made it 5-2 to the home side.

Trabzonspor were reduced to 10 men late in the game after John Mikel Obi was shown a red card .

