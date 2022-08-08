1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene was shown the exit as he played for his Bulgarian side CSKA 1948 in their match against Votev Vratsa.

He was handed a starting berth but was shown a red card just before the shelf hour mark after a vicious foul.

Ohene jumped into the chest of an opponent and after checks with the Video Assistant Referee(VAR), h was sent off for the wild lunge in the 29th minute.

Despite going a man down, the home side still managed a heavy 5-2 victory over their opponents.

Four goals from Ivaylo Chochev and another goal from Georgi Rusev gave CSKA Sofia a 5-2 win while a brace from Brayan Perea gave Votev Vratsa a consolation goal.

VIDEO BELOW: