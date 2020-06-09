1 hour ago

The CEO of Kencity Media and a member of Ghana’s honorable house, Kennedy Agyapong last week sent out a stern warning to gospel musician turned prophetess, Cecilia Marfo, and vowed to expose her if she dared him.

Even though there is no public record to prove that Cecilia Marfo has in fact dared him, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong decided to make good on his word and go ahead to supposedly expose her anyway.

On Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show Monday night, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that the leader of Cecilia Marfo Worship Conference Centre, Prophetess Cecilia Marfo played a role in the death of a five-year-old boy

Explaining his wild allegation, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong stated that Cecilia Marfo caused the boy’s death because she claimed she could heal the young boy who was suffering from an ailment.

However, that was not true and in the end her claims resulted in the sad demise of the young boy.

The outspoken MP for Assin Central, in the end, concluded that officer of the Ghana Police Service should quickly arrest Cecilia Marfo for causing the death of a five-year-old boy and promised to release more information on the evil deeds of Cecilia Marfo if the need be.

