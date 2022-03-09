4 hours ago

Ghanaian politician and business magnate Bernard Antwi Bosiako has expressed his interest in buying English Premier League club and reigning European champions Chelsea Football Club.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as ‘Wontumi’ says he is serious about buying the English giants.

The Stamford Bridge club has been put up for sale by its Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There are fears that he invasion may lead to the UK imposing sanctions on the Chelsea club owner making it impossible to sell the club.

Abramovich has been owner of the West London club since 2003 and has now won 19 major trophies for the club.

The Russian has instructed US based financial company Maine Group to sell the club on his behalf with numerous bids from across the world poringin.

It is believed the Russian oligarch is seeking at least £3 billion to sell off the club to any serious entity.

Prospective owners have been urged to submit bids to the US brokerage firm by 15th March,2022.