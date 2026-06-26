VIDEO: Chaos erupts at NPP NEC meeting as security clash with ‘Ken Must Go’ protesters

Tensions flared during a meeting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executive Committee (NEC) at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday after a confrontation broke out between security personnel and a group of demonstrators chanting “Ken Must Go”.

The circumstances leading to the clash remain unclear, but eyewitnesses reported scenes of confusion as security officers attempted to control the protesters gathered near the venue.

The demonstration is believed to be linked to internal party grievances, although organisers and party officials are yet to issue formal statements on the matter.

No immediate reports of injuries or arrests have been confirmed.

The disturbances follow a meeting held by the party’s Steering Committee on Wednesday to consider petitions filed against former Assin Central MP and former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.

The petitions follow recent criticisms by Kennedy Agyapong over the NPP’s failure to operationalise the Afari Military Hospital while in government, as well as warnings that he could “spill the beans” on alleged wrongdoing within the party if pushed further.

Some party members say Mr. Agyapong’s comments undermine party unity and cohesion.

The Steering Committee is understood to have discussed the possibility of referring the matter to the party’s disciplinary committee for further investigation and recommendations.

Some party-affiliated groups have also called for sanctions, arguing that Mr. Agyapong’s conduct poses a threat to internal cohesion at a time when the party is seeking to consolidate and rebuild.

Watch the video of the clash below

myjoyonline