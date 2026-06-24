VIDEO: Hotel Guest Freed From Stuck Elevator After Midnight Mechanical Failure in Accra

Unactioned scene: a person in a white tank top and light shorts stands in a doorway, facing the camera, with a red-handled cart or buggy in the foreground and another figure partially visible on the left. Face intentionally blurred for privacy.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 24, 2026

Emergency responders sprang into action in the pre-dawn darkness to extricate a guest who found himself imprisoned inside a malfunctioning lift at an Osu-based hotel after the doors sealed shut without warning.

The ordeal began shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, when the elevator abruptly ceased functioning, trapping its sole occupant in the darkened compartment. The automatic locking mechanism engaged, leaving the man with no means of escape.

Just under a quarter-hour elapsed before rescue personnel arrived on the scene. A team deployed by the Ghana National Fire Service, coordinated by ADO I Yussif Yakubu, moved with purposeful speed to breach the sealed doors and liberate the trapped individual from his involuntary confinement.

The extraction proceeded smoothly, with technicians managing to unlock the mechanical barriers and restore the man to safety. Upon completion of the rescue operation, medical assessment of the guest confirmed that he had emerged unscathed — no injuries had been sustained and his vital condition remained stable throughout his ordeal.

The swift mobilisation of the GNFS has drawn praise from authorities, who highlighted the importance of rapid emergency response in situations where mechanical failures create human hazard. Officials have similarly underscored the critical role played by immediate reporting of such incidents, noting that delays in contacting emergency services can transform routine mechanical problems into life-threatening crises.

The Ghana National Fire Service has used the incident as an opportunity to remind the public of the lifesaving importance of pressing the emergency call button and reporting mechanical failures without hesitation — actions that can mean the difference between safe extraction and prolonged peril.

 

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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