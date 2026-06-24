OGC Nice praise Ghana’s Peprah Oppong on World Cup debut against England

French club OGC Nice have praised Ghana defender Kojo Peprah Oppong after the 21-year-old marked his FIFA World Cup debut with a crucial goal-line clearance in the Black Stars’ goalless draw against England.

Peprah Oppong was introduced in the 87th minute at Boston Stadium, replacing Marvin Senaya as Ghana sought to protect a valuable point in their Group L encounter.

Although he had only a few minutes to make an impression, the young defender delivered when it mattered most. With England pressing relentlessly for a late winner, Peprah Oppong produced a superb goal-line clearance in the closing stages to deny the Three Lions and preserve Ghana’s clean sheet.

His decisive intervention ensured the Black Stars earned a hard-fought point, taking them to four points from two matches and strengthening their hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

OGC Nice were quick to celebrate their player’s memorable contribution, posting on social media: “A World Cup debut and a clearance off the line, bravo Kojo,” alongside a photograph of the defender proudly draped in the Ghana flag.

The appearance represents another significant milestone in Peprah Oppong’s rapid rise. Having earned his place in Ghana’s squad ahead of the tournament, he was handed his World Cup debut in one of the team’s biggest fixtures of the group stage and responded with composure beyond his years.

His assured display will also be a welcome boost for Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz, whose side produced a disciplined defensive performance to keep England’s star-studded attack at bay.

For Peprah Oppong, it was a brief appearance that left a lasting impression, one that could prove pivotal in Ghana’s quest for World Cup progression.