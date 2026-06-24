Sex scandal rocks Kasoa NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, popularly known as Kasoa, has been thrown into fresh turmoil following the emergence of a controversial leaked audio recording allegedly involving the Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, and comments purportedly directed at the Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The latest controversy has further exposed deep cracks within the constituency’s party structure, where a long-running power struggle between supporters of the MP and loyalists of the constituency chairman has increasingly played out in public.

What initially appeared to be internal disagreements over party administration and post-election appointments has now evolved into one of the most controversial political disputes within the governing party, drawing reactions from party members, women’s groups, youth activists and grassroots supporters.

According to reports circulating within the constituency, sections of the NDC Women’s Wing recently staged a demonstration demanding the removal of Chairman Ofosu Agyare.

At the centre of the latest controversy is an alleged audio recording in which Chairman Ofosu Agyare is purported to have made comments suggesting an intimate relationship with the MP.

The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified, and the chairman’s camp is yet to officially respond to the specific allegations.