Sex scandal rocks Kasoa NDC

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By Nana Prekoh Eric June 24, 2026

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, popularly known as Kasoa, has been thrown into fresh turmoil following the emergence of a controversial leaked audio recording allegedly involving the Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, and comments purportedly directed at the Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The latest controversy has further exposed deep cracks within the constituency’s party structure, where a long-running power struggle between supporters of the MP and loyalists of the constituency chairman has increasingly played out in public.

What initially appeared to be internal disagreements over party administration and post-election appointments has now evolved into one of the most controversial political disputes within the governing party, drawing reactions from party members, women’s groups, youth activists and grassroots supporters.

According to reports circulating within the constituency, sections of the NDC Women’s Wing recently staged a demonstration demanding the removal of Chairman Ofosu Agyare.

At the centre of the latest controversy is an alleged audio recording in which Chairman Ofosu Agyare is purported to have made comments suggesting an intimate relationship with the MP.

The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified, and the chairman’s camp is yet to officially respond to the specific allegations.

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor- Kasoa MP
However, the alleged recording has generated outrage among some women within the constituency, who say such comments, if proven to be true, are inappropriate and damaging to the image of both the party and its elected representatives.

During the demonstration, the women accused the chairman of bringing the party into disrepute and called on the national leadership of the NDC to intervene and remove him from office.

According to the protesters, private matters should never be dragged into public political disputes, particularly when they involve the reputation of a sitting Member of Parliament.

The controversy has reignited discussions about the troubled relationship between Chairman Ofosu Agyare and Naa Koryoo, which dates back several years.

Party insiders claim that ahead of the 2020 parliamentary primary, Naa Koryoo, who was then unmarried and seeking to enter frontline politics, approached the constituency chairman for support in her bid to become the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East.

Agyare, a businessman and influential party figure within the constituency, is alleged to have provided significant political and logistical support to her campaign.

Failed Marriage Proposal

However, according to sources familiar with the dispute, the relationship between the two later deteriorated after Naa Koryoo reportedly rejected a marriage proposal from the chairman following her unsuccessful attempt to secure the parliamentary seat in 2020.

The sources claim that Chairman Agyare had hoped to take her as a second wife but was later informed that she was already committed to another relationship.

Subsequently, Naa Koryoo married Yussif Yunusah, an NDC activist based in the United States, a development that reportedly widened the divide between the two camps.

Although tensions remained beneath the surface, both factions were said to have temporarily put aside their differences to focus on the NDC’s efforts to capture the Awutu Senya East parliamentary seat during the 2024 general elections.

The constituency eventually became one of the NDC’s major electoral victories, with Naa Koryoo winning the seat after a fiercely contested election.

However, shortly after the elections, the fragile peace reportedly collapsed.

Stephen Ofosu Agyare- NDC Chairman
Supporters of Chairman Agyare began accusing the MP’s husband and his associates of attempting to dominate appointments and influence political decisions within the constituency.

Those accusations deepened mistrust between the two camps and fuelled intense factionalism within the local party structure.

The internal conflict escalated further in January 2026 when Chairman Agyare filed a defamation lawsuit against the constituency’s Youth Organizer, his deputy and six branch executives.

The legal action exposed the extent of divisions within the constituency and highlighted growing tensions among party executives.

Around the same period, another incident drew national attention when King Eric, a member of the NDC’s Central Regional Communications Team and a known supporter of Chairman Agyare, was reportedly arrested following a heated dispute on a WhatsApp platform linked to party activities.

Sources within the constituency further indicate that Naa Koryoo has thrown her support behind efforts to challenge Chairman Agyare in the next constituency election.

The move is widely seen as part of a broader strategy by the MP’s camp to wrest control of the constituency machinery from the chairman and his loyalists.

In another twist, Chairman Ofosu Agyare is also said to have reversed an earlier decision regarding his political future and is now reportedly preparing to contest for the parliamentary candidacy himself, setting the stage for what could become one of the most fiercely contested internal battles within the NDC ahead of the next election cycle.

World Cup Ticket

The latest dispute over a FIFA World Cup ticket allocation has further heightened tensions. Some supporters of the chairman have alleged that a World Cup slot allocated to the constituency was given to the MP’s husband instead of the constituency chairman.

The issue generated heated debates on party WhatsApp platforms and has been cited by some members as evidence of the deteriorating relationship between the two camps.

The controversy reached a climax following the circulation of the leaked audio recording. Women who participated in the demonstration argued that regardless of any personal history between the individuals involved, private matters should never become subjects of public political discourse.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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