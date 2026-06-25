President John Mahama promises Black Stars ‘special package’

President John Dramani Mahama has promised the Black Stars a “special package” in recognition of their performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Ghana prepares for a decisive final Group L clash against Croatia.

The announcement was made by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa during a visit to the team’s training camp in Rhode Island on Thursday, where he led a government delegation to deliver a message of encouragement from the President.

The delegation, headed by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, also included Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams and businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama. They met with the players and technical staff as preparations intensified for Saturday’s crucial encounter.

Addressing the squad, Mr Ablakwa described President Mahama as one of the team’s strongest supporters and said the Head of State had been closely following Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

“I bring you warm greetings from His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who, as you know, is your ardent fan,” he told the players.

“He sent the Vice-President earlier when you were in Canada, and he has asked us to convey his respects and let you know that he is rooting strongly for you.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister also revealed that the President had lined up a special reward for the players once they return home.

“He is your number one fan, and he has a very special package for you when you return to Ghana after this tournament. You can trust President Mahama to deliver on his promise,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa praised the government for ensuring the team had the resources and support needed to focus entirely on the tournament.

“So far, he has given you all that you need and all that is required, and we are very proud of what you have achieved on the field,” he added.

The Black Stars have enjoyed an encouraging start to their World Cup campaign, opening with a victory over Panama before holding England to a goalless draw. The four points collected from two matches leave Ghana in control of their qualification hopes ahead of their final group game.

A win over Croatia on Saturday would guarantee the Black Stars a place in the Round of 32, with Mr Ablakwa expressing confidence that the team could continue its impressive run and make the nation proud.

The government’s visit to the team’s camp reflects growing national optimism as Ghana seeks to extend its stay at the World Cup and revive memories of its famous runs on football’s biggest stage.