The real reason behind Herald Editor Larry Dogbe’s imprisonment revealed

A newspaper editor has been locked up for a week after a High Court determined that he wilfully disregarded a judicial instruction restraining him from publishing articles about a businessman embroiled in civil litigation.

Justice Isaac Addo handed down the sentence on Thursday, June 25, finding Larry Dogbe, Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, guilty of contempt of court for breaching an injunction that had explicitly forbidden further coverage of Kevin Okyere, chief executive of the petroleum exploration firm Springfield Exploration and Production.

The factual foundation of the contempt ruling rests on a straightforward sequence: a court had issued an order instructing Dogbe and his publication to cease reporting on matters related to Okyere pending the outcome of an ongoing civil dispute.

The Herald subsequently published a series of articles — stories linking Okyere to fraudulent conduct and duplicitous business practices — exactly the type of reporting the injunction was meant to prevent.

Okyere’s attorneys argued before the bench that the newspaper’s actions constituted a calculated flouting of judicial authority.

The articles, they contended, had inflicted measurable harm on Okyere’s standing within petroleum industry circles and among the broader public — precisely the reputational damage the original injunction sought to prevent.

The High Court sided with the applicant, finding that Dogbe had knowingly or recklessly disregarded the court’s directive and assessed the appropriate penalty as seven days of incarceration.

Dogbe mounted a defence, claiming ignorance of the injunction at the time his editors made publication decisions.

He also disputed the reliability and legal admissibility of certain documents that Okyere’s team had placed before the court, suggesting that the evidentiary foundation for the contempt finding was questionable.

The court was unmoved by these objections and proceeded with the contempt conviction.

The ruling carries significance beyond Dogbe’s individual circumstances.

By sentencing him specifically for breach of an existing court order rather than merely for the content of published stories, Justice Addo reaffirmed a principle fundamental to judicial authority: once a court has issued a directive governing conduct, those bound by that directive cannot simply ignore it, regardless of whether they believe the underlying journalism merits publication.