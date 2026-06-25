Magic fails as young man dies from self-inflicted wounds at Salaga Fire Festival

A festive gathering in the northern town of Salaga turned into a scene of mourning when a youth in his twenties lost his life during what witnesses describe as a demonstration of alleged supernatural prowess that culminated in tragedy.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, June 24, during celebrations tied to the annual Fire Festival, a cultural observance deeply rooted in northern Ghanaian tradition. As part of youth-organised activities marking the occasion, the man — identified simply as Sheihu — allegedly attempted

to prove his possession of mystical or spiritual abilities by wielding a knife against his own body in front of an assembled crowd.

What was meant to showcase imperviousness to harm instead resulted in catastrophic injury.

The self-inflicted wounds proved far more severe than anticipated, and within moments, those gathered realised that what they were witnessing had transformed from performance into emergency.

Sheihu was conveyed with urgency to the Salaga Government Hospital in hopes that medical intervention might reverse the trajectory of his condition.

Staff there worked to stabilise him, but his injuries proved too extensive. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The death has sent shockwaves through the Salaga community, leaving residents grappling with the loss of a young member and the inexplicability of his final act.

Many struggled to articulate the weight of grief attending a death rooted in what appeared to be a reckless wager with mortality itself.

Local authorities have signalled their intention to conduct a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Community elders and respected figures have taken to the airwaves and public forums urging young people to abandon the pursuit of dangerous feats — whether framed as tests of courage, spiritual achievement or entertainment — that place their lives in jeopardy.

The Fire Festival, celebrated annually across segments of northern Ghana, ordinarily stands as a beacon drawing crowds who gather to partake in traditional ceremonies and cultural observances stretching back through generations.

Yet this year’s festivities have been shadowed by the loss, with many residents describing a sense that something vital and celebratory has been dimmed by the tragedy.