I only know how to play to win – Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz ahead of Croatia clash

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has insisted the Black Stars will play to win when they face Croatia in their decisive final Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite needing only a draw to reach the Round of 32.

The Black Stars go into the encounter in a strong position after opening their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama before producing a disciplined goalless draw against England. Those results have left Ghana in control of their qualification hopes ahead of the final group fixture.

While avoiding defeat would be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages, Queiroz has dismissed suggestions that his side will adopt a cautious or defensive approach.

Speaking before the crucial clash, the Portuguese coach said his philosophy remains unchanged regardless of the circumstances.

“A lot of talk about attack and defence, but I only know how to play to win, and that’s what we will do against Croatia,” Queiroz said.

His comments underline Ghana’s intention to approach the match positively rather than protect the point they need to advance.

The Black Stars have impressed with their tactical discipline and organisation during the tournament, but Queiroz believes maintaining an ambitious mindset is equally important as his side seeks to book a place in the Round of 32.

With qualification within touching distance, Ghana know a draw will be enough to extend their World Cup journey. However, if Queiroz’s words are any indication, the Black Stars will take to the field with victory, not caution as their primary objective.