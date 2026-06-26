NACOC to roll out advanced drug detection scanners at Accra Airport

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced that a new drug detection system, including mobile scanners jointly provided by the Governments of Ghana and the Netherlands, will be deployed at the Accra International Airport beginning August 2026.

The initiative is part of strengthened efforts to combat drug trafficking, following recent high-profile seizures, including the interception in Australia of about 320 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in a charcoal shipment originating from Ghana and linked to an alleged drug kingpin.

Speaking at a durbar to mark World Drug Day 2026 in Accra on Friday, June 26, the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, said Ghana is increasingly being used not only as a transit route but also as a distribution hub for illicit drugs.

He disclosed that the government has already supplied NACOC with mobile drug detection scanners, while collaboration with the Kingdom of the Netherlands is underway to replace non-functional body and baggage scanners at the Accra International Airport, which have been out of service for over three years.

“The Government of Ghana has provided mobile drug detection scanners to NACOC just yesterday [June 25]. And in collaboration with the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it is undertaking the full replacement of the body and baggage intrusive scanners at the Accra International Airport, which have been non-operational for over three years,” he said.

Brigadier General Mantey also announced a major expansion of NACOC’s District Operational Commands, which have increased from fewer than 10 to 77 across all 16 regions of the country.

He added that the Commission has received about 27 operational vehicles to support field operations nationwide.

On capacity building, he revealed that a 100-acre parcel of land has been secured at the Akwamu Traditional Area for the establishment of a dedicated NACOC training school aimed at developing future narcotics control professionals.

“This is a landmark investment in the next generation of narcotics professionals,” he stated.