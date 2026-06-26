We’re going to take all three points against Croatia- Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Two soccer players face off on the field; one in light blue with 'ANDERSON 8' and the other in yellow with a black star, during a match.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 26, 2026

Black Stars midfielder Kwasi Sibo says Ghana are determined to finish top of Group L after earning a hard-fought goalless draw against England in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The stalemate at Boston Stadium leaves both Ghana and England on four points after two group matches, with qualification to the Round of 32 still within Ghana’s grasp.

Sibo, who impressed with a disciplined display in midfield, credited head coach Carlos Queiroz’s tactical approach for the team’s resilient performance.

“He told us to be compact. He told us to fight for each other. And he told us that, at this moment, he knows that we will suffer because we are playing against a great team. But still, we should keep our mentality tough, fight from the first minute to 90 minutes,” the 26-year-old said after the match.

“I think we listened to him and we followed his instructions and we did the job for him.”

Attention has now shifted to Ghana’s final Group L fixture against Croatia on Saturday, with Sibo confident the Black Stars can secure all three points and finish as group winners.

“Now, the game against Croatia, I don’t think, I just believe that we’re going to take all three points,” he said. “We want to be leaders in the group, and we are not looking back.”

While acknowledging Ghana adopted a cautious approach against England, Sibo believes the team will play with greater attacking intent against Croatia.

“Against England, we defended a lot. We had one chance that could have given us three points. So, going against Croatia, it’s all in all, for the nation,” he added.

The Black Stars will face Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, knowing that victory would guarantee a place in the Round of 32 while strengthening their claim as one of the tournament’s emerging contenders.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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