Sentuo Oil Refinery Expansion to raise capacity to 100,000 Barrels per day – Jinapor

By Prince Antwi June 26, 2026

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the Sentuo Oil Refinery will more than double its refining capacity to 100,000 barrels per day once its ongoing expansion project is completed.

He made the disclosure at the commissioning of Phase II of the refinery on Thursday, June 25, noting that the expansion represents a key step in Ghana’s drive to strengthen energy security, promote value addition, and expand employment opportunities.

According to him, the facility’s current processing capacity of 40,000 barrels per day will be significantly increased under the new development.

“We are going to take the Sentuo Refinery from a refinery capacity of 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day upon completion,” he stated.

Mr Jinapor further indicated that the expansion will have a direct impact on job creation at the facility, with the workforce expected to increase substantially after completion of the project.

He said employment levels are projected to rise from about 700–800 workers to approximately 1,500.

“We are anchoring energy security, we are adding value to our own resources, but more importantly, we are creating jobs. From my discussion with the chairman, the employment level will move from about 700 or 800 to 1,500 upon completion of this refinery,” he added.

The Minister stressed that the project aligns with government’s broader agenda to build a more resilient energy sector while ensuring that Ghana derives greater economic benefit from its natural resources.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Night view of Accra International Airport with a mobile elevating work platform in the foreground near the terminal entrance.
Business
NACOC to roll out advanced drug detection scanners at Accra Airport
Front view of the Bank of Ghana building with a circular yellow emblem and the words 'BANK OF GHANA' on a curved wall, flags on flagpoles, and a pedestrian walking on the street in the foreground.
Business
Bank of Ghana introduces strict penalties for dud cheque issuers
Two men in suits sign documents at a table as colleagues stand behind them in a formal signing ceremony with a small flag on the table.
Business
Ghana secures €300 Million Deal for Aluminium Foil Plant to drive industrial growth
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0