Sentuo Oil Refinery Expansion to raise capacity to 100,000 Barrels per day – Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the Sentuo Oil Refinery will more than double its refining capacity to 100,000 barrels per day once its ongoing expansion project is completed.

He made the disclosure at the commissioning of Phase II of the refinery on Thursday, June 25, noting that the expansion represents a key step in Ghana’s drive to strengthen energy security, promote value addition, and expand employment opportunities.

According to him, the facility’s current processing capacity of 40,000 barrels per day will be significantly increased under the new development.

“We are going to take the Sentuo Refinery from a refinery capacity of 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day upon completion,” he stated.

Mr Jinapor further indicated that the expansion will have a direct impact on job creation at the facility, with the workforce expected to increase substantially after completion of the project.

He said employment levels are projected to rise from about 700–800 workers to approximately 1,500.

“We are anchoring energy security, we are adding value to our own resources, but more importantly, we are creating jobs. From my discussion with the chairman, the employment level will move from about 700 or 800 to 1,500 upon completion of this refinery,” he added.

The Minister stressed that the project aligns with government’s broader agenda to build a more resilient energy sector while ensuring that Ghana derives greater economic benefit from its natural resources.