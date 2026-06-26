Ghana moves to Broaden National Development measurement beyond GDP

Ghana is taking steps to reshape how national progress is measured by shifting focus beyond traditional economic output to include sustainability, social well-being, and environmental protection.

This was disclosed by the Acting Deputy Government Statistician in charge of Economic Statistics and Data Science, Francis Bright Mensah, who said economic growth alone is no longer sufficient to assess a country’s true development.

According to him, future progress must also reflect environmental sustainability, social innovation, and measurable improvements in the quality of life of citizens.

Speaking at a policy workshop in Accra, Mr Mensah said Ghana already has a strong foundation for this broader measurement approach through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other national development planning frameworks.

“I have consistently emphasised that economic growth must be accompanied by environmental sustainability, social innovation, and measurable improvement to the quality of life of all citizens,” he said.

He added that ongoing work in environmental-economic accounting and housing statistics also supports efforts to better track development outcomes beyond Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr Mensah clarified that the “Beyond GDP” agenda is not intended to replace GDP but to complement it by providing a more comprehensive picture of national progress.

“Now let me make it clear that the Beyond GDP agenda is not about removing GDP or increasing it. Rather, it is to complement it by enriching our understanding of national progress with measures that capture the full worth of our nation—our people, our natural resources, our institutions, and our commitments,” he explained.

He further noted that the workshop offers an opportunity to consolidate existing initiatives into a unified national framework that better reflects societal priorities while providing policymakers with improved data for planning and decision-making.

The proposal forms part of Ghana’s broader effort to align development measurement with global best practices that emphasize inclusive growth and sustainability alongside economic performance.