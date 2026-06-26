Ghana moves to Broaden National Development measurement beyond GDP

By Prince Antwi June 26, 2026

Ghana is taking steps to reshape how national progress is measured by shifting focus beyond traditional economic output to include sustainability, social well-being, and environmental protection.

This was disclosed by the Acting Deputy Government Statistician in charge of Economic Statistics and Data Science, Francis Bright Mensah, who said economic growth alone is no longer sufficient to assess a country’s true development.

According to him, future progress must also reflect environmental sustainability, social innovation, and measurable improvements in the quality of life of citizens.

Speaking at a policy workshop in Accra, Mr Mensah said Ghana already has a strong foundation for this broader measurement approach through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other national development planning frameworks.

“I have consistently emphasised that economic growth must be accompanied by environmental sustainability, social innovation, and measurable improvement to the quality of life of all citizens,” he said.

He added that ongoing work in environmental-economic accounting and housing statistics also supports efforts to better track development outcomes beyond Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr Mensah clarified that the “Beyond GDP” agenda is not intended to replace GDP but to complement it by providing a more comprehensive picture of national progress.

“Now let me make it clear that the Beyond GDP agenda is not about removing GDP or increasing it. Rather, it is to complement it by enriching our understanding of national progress with measures that capture the full worth of our nation—our people, our natural resources, our institutions, and our commitments,” he explained.

He further noted that the workshop offers an opportunity to consolidate existing initiatives into a unified national framework that better reflects societal priorities while providing policymakers with improved data for planning and decision-making.

The proposal forms part of Ghana’s broader effort to align development measurement with global best practices that emphasize inclusive growth and sustainability alongside economic performance.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Night view of Accra International Airport with a mobile elevating work platform in the foreground near the terminal entrance.
Business
NACOC to roll out advanced drug detection scanners at Accra Airport
Business
Sentuo Oil Refinery Expansion to raise capacity to 100,000 Barrels per day – Jinapor
Front view of the Bank of Ghana building with a circular yellow emblem and the words 'BANK OF GHANA' on a curved wall, flags on flagpoles, and a pedestrian walking on the street in the foreground.
Business
Bank of Ghana introduces strict penalties for dud cheque issuers
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0