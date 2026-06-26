From trotro mate to World Cup hero: The inspiring rise of Benjamin Asare

Benjamin Asare’s remarkable performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have transformed him from one of the most underrated domestic footballers into a national hero, inspiring millions with a journey defined by resilience, sacrifice and unwavering determination.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper captured international attention after producing a series of outstanding saves to help Ghana secure a historic goalless draw against England in the group stage of the tournament.

His commanding display, highlighted by a spectacular late save to deny England winger Bukayo Saka, earned widespread praise and further cemented his place among the breakout stars of the World Cup.

Yet behind the headlines lies a story of hardship, perseverance and years of struggle before reaching football’s biggest stage.

Humble beginnings In Korle Gonno

Born on July 13, 1992, Benjamin Asare grew up in Korle Gonno, one of Accra’s oldest communities. Although raised in the Greater Accra Region, the Black Stars goalkeeper traces his roots to the Akuapem ethnic group, a fact he revealed during an interview on The Delay Show.

Like many young footballers from disadvantaged backgrounds, Asare’s path to professional football was anything but straightforward.

Long before wearing the Black Stars jersey, he survived by taking on several menial jobs to support himself while chasing his football dream. He worked as a steel bender on construction sites, served as a carpenter’s assistant, sold polythene bags and even worked as a “trotro mate,” collecting fares on commercial minibuses in Accra.

Those difficult experiences, he has said, shaped his character and strengthened his determination to succeed.

Football journey built through persistence

Benjamin Asare’s professional football career began in 2017 with Sporting Mirren, now known as Accra City Stars.

Three years later, he joined Accra Great Olympics, making his Ghana Premier League debut in November 2020. His progress, however, suffered a major setback when he sustained a serious injury shortly after arriving at the club, keeping him sidelined for almost two years.

Rather than abandoning his dream, Asare fought his way back into the team, eventually reclaiming the club’s number-one goalkeeper position through hard work and consistency.

His impressive performances attracted the attention of Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, who signed him in July 2024.

At Hearts, Asare quickly established himself as one of the league’s most dependable goalkeepers. During the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, he kept 12 clean sheets in just 18 matches, performances that convinced the club to extend his contract until 2027.

His outstanding domestic form also earned him the 2025 SWAG Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year award.

Rise with the Black Stars

Benjamin Asare’s consistent displays at club level earned him his maiden Black Stars call-up in March 2025 for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

He marked his debut with two consecutive clean sheets as Ghana defeated Chad 5-0 before overcoming Madagascar 3-0, performances that saw him emerge as the country’s first-choice goalkeeper under then-head coach Otto Addo.

Although he later lost his starting place following the appointment of Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, fate handed him another opportunity at the World Cup after first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi sustained an injury during Ghana’s opening match against Panama.

Asare came on to make his World Cup debut and subsequently retained his place for Ghana’s clash against England.

His commanding performance against the Three Lions not only helped Ghana secure a valuable point but also made history, becoming the first goalkeeper from the Ghana Premier League to represent the Black Stars at a FIFA World Cup.

Faith and patriotism

Away from football, Benjamin Asare is known for his deep Christian faith.

Within the Black Stars camp, he has reportedly been entrusted with leading players in prayer before and after matches, reflecting the spiritual influence he carries among his teammates.

He is also a devoted supporter of Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale. Growing up in Korle Gonno, Asare admired the musician’s determination and often celebrates victories by displaying the popular “SM4LYF” hand sign associated with the artiste’s fan movement.

Financial rewards after years of struggle

As his profile has risen, so too have his financial fortunes. Following his impressive performances for both Hearts of Oak and the national team, reports indicate that his monthly salary at Hearts of Oak increased significantly, with additional earnings coming from Black Stars bonuses and World Cup appearance fees.

His market value has also grown considerably as scouts and football observers continue to monitor his performances on the international stage.

Although estimates of his net worth continue to circulate online, no official figures have been confirmed.

Private family life

Despite his growing fame, Benjamin Asare has largely kept his personal life away from the public eye.

Little is publicly known about his parents or family, although the goalkeeper has acknowledged that he has children with different women. He has chosen to keep details about his relationships and immediate family private.

National hero

Following the impressive draw against England, hundreds of jubilant supporters reportedly gathered at Asare’s family home in Korle Gonno to celebrate one of the country’s newest football heroes.