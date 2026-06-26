Sports Minister Kofi Adams hints at Carlos Queiroz contract extension after World Cup

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has indicated that Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz could be rewarded with a contract extension after the country’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 73-year-old Portuguese manager was appointed in April following the dismissal of Otto Addo, who left the role after Ghana suffered defeats to Austria and Germany in international friendlies in March.

Queiroz has made an encouraging start to life with the four-time African champions, guiding the Black Stars to a victory over Panama before securing a valuable draw against England in their opening two Group L matches at the ongoing tournament.

His impressive start has sparked calls from supporters for the Ghana Football Association to retain him beyond the World Cup, and the Sports Minister says those sentiments have not gone unnoticed.

“Surely, it’s something that we will be looking at,” Adams told Citi Sports.

“If you listen to many people across the country, even before the ministry spoke or even the FA said anything, Ghanaians are already giving the indication that we should keep him for some time.

“But let’s finish this project. We have the World Cup project ahead of us.

“When we finish this project, we can then make decisions about the future of anybody.”

Adams stressed that the government’s immediate focus remains Ghana’s performance at the tournament rather than discussions over the coach’s long-term future.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group L on four points, level with England after two matches, leaving qualification for the knockout stage firmly within their grasp.

Ghana will conclude their group-stage campaign against Croatia on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, knowing a positive result could secure their place in the last 16.