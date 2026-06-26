I will keep playing for Ghana until my body says stop – Jordan Ayew

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has insisted he has no plans to retire from international football, saying he will continue representing the Black Stars for as long as he is physically capable of making a meaningful contribution.

Speaking to FIFA, the 34-year-old forward reflected on his long journey with the national team, describing it as both challenging and rewarding.

“As long as I can perform and help the country and the team, I will always be there because it’s been a tough journey, a very, very enjoyable one,” Ayew said.

“I’ve had hard times and good times. I’ll keep on doing it until my time is up.”

Ayew, who is captaining Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, said he remains in excellent physical condition and is taking his career one day at a time rather than setting a retirement date.

“I’ll know when the time comes,” adding that he trusts his body to tell him when it is time to step aside.

The Leicester City forward recently reached another milestone in his illustrious international career by becoming Ghana’s oldest player to feature at a FIFA World Cup. He has also joined an elite group of Ghanaian footballers to appear in three editions of the tournament.

Ayew is also Ghana’s most-capped player, having surpassed the previous record held by his elder brother, Andre Ayew.

Despite growing calls from some supporters for a new generation of players to take centre stage, Ayew remains a key figure for the Black Stars. His experience and leadership continue to be regarded as vital assets as Ghana pursues success on the international stage.