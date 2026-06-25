President Mahama sends delegation to Black Stars Camp ahead of Croatia World Cup clash

A Ghanaian government delegation has visited the Black Stars’ training camp in Rhode Island to deliver a message of support from President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the team’s decisive FIFA World Cup Group L match against Croatia.

The delegation, led by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, included Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama.

The visit came as Ghana stepped up preparations for Saturday’s crucial fixture at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where a victory over Croatia would seal the Black Stars’ place in the Round of 32.

Addressing the players and technical staff, Sports Minister Kofi Adams praised the team’s impressive performances at the tournament and urged them to continue representing Ghana with determination and pride.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa commended the squad for restoring belief among Ghanaians, particularly following their disciplined goalless draw against England, which he said had reignited national confidence in the team.

He also conveyed a personal message from President Mahama, describing the President as the Black Stars’ “number one fan” and assuring the players that they have the full support of both the government and the Ghanaian people.

Ablakwa further revealed that President Mahama has promised the squad a special reward upon their return from the tournament, expressing confidence that the team has what it takes to overcome Croatia and progress deep into the competition.

The visit underscored the government’s commitment to backing the national team as Ghana seeks to extend its World Cup campaign.

Also present at the meeting were Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice-President Mark Addo, Black Stars Management Committee Chairman Dr Randy Abbey, former captain Stephen Appiah, who serves as the committee’s vice-chairman, and committee members Moses Armah and Samuel Aboabire.

The Black Stars are expected to travel from Rhode Island to Philadelphia on Thursday before taking on Croatia in their final Group L fixture on Saturday.