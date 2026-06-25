Ibrahim Mahama promises bigger bonus for Black Stars after impressive World Cup start

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to increase his financial support for the Black Stars after being impressed by the team’s performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during a visit to Ghana’s training camp in the United States as part of a delegation representing President John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama revealed that he had deliberately withheld the financial support he had promised the national team until they proved themselves on the pitch.

“I’m truly impressed by your performances at the World Cup. I had held back the financial support I promised and even told the Minister that I wouldn’t release the money until I saw strong performances from the team. But after what I’ve seen, I’m eager to rush home and not only fulfill my pledge but increase it as well,” he told the players.

Reiterating his confidence in the team, he added: “I was holding back the money and told the minister I wouldn’t release it until I saw good performances. Now, I want to rush home and give him all the money.”

The Black Stars have enjoyed a positive start to their World Cup campaign, opening their tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama before holding England to a goalless draw.

The results leave Ghana on four points, level with England at the top of the group. The Black Stars will face Croatia in their final group match on Saturday, while England take on Panama in the other decisive fixture.

A positive result against Croatia would strengthen Ghana’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stage of the competition.