We’re proving people wrong – Jerome Opoku after Ghana and England draw

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 24, 2026

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku has urged his teammates to remain humble after the Black Stars produced an impressive defensive display to hold England to a goalless draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Group L encounter, played on Tuesday night, saw Ghana frustrate one of the tournament favourites with a disciplined and resilient performance to earn a valuable point.

Both sides entered the match on the back of opening victories, but neither could find a breakthrough in a fiercely contested affair.

Despite the result drawing widespread praise from supporters, Opoku insisted the Black Stars will not get carried away.

“I appreciate the love from the fans, and we’re going to continue to stay grounded,” the defender said after the match.

Opoku also reflected on the criticism the team faced before the tournament, saying the squad has embraced the role of underdogs.

“Ghanaians didn’t really think this team was that good, did they? Some people were saying this is the worst team in history,” he said.

“Me and the boys were talking about it. Through my life, I’ve been an underdog, so there’s nothing unusual about being doubted. It’s become my habitat.

“To prove people wrong gives me a buzz, and so does the team.

“Now we’re showing the fans and showing the world what we can do.”

The result leaves Ghana and England level on four points at the top of Group L heading into the final round of group matches.

England will face Panama in their final fixture, while Ghana take on Croatia in a decisive encounter, with qualification for the knockout stage still hanging in the balance.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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