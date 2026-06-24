“She could have died” — Adwoa Safo’s aunt laments

A family member of the former Dome-Kwabenya legislator has broken her silence in the aftermath of the armed assault that left her niece with an ear wound, pressing law enforcement and the judiciary to treat the case with the gravity it demands and pursue every thread of evidence to its conclusion.

Speaking to assembled journalists, Nana Pomaa Nhyira, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s aunt, laid bare the family’s anguish over what she characterised as an extraordinarily violent incident. She alleged that the incident involved a fusillade of gunfire — nearly 50 rounds discharged in what she insisted was an attempt on her niece’s life.

“Forty-eight bullets were fired at Adwoa Safo. If she had been seriously injured, we would be telling a different story today,” Nhyira said, her voice carrying the weight of a near-tragedy narrowly averted.

The aunt expressed profound gratitude that the assault did not end in fatal or catastrophic injury, acknowledging the thin margin by which disaster was avoided.

“We thank God that she was not seriously injured because by now we could have lost her,” she added.

Her remarks carried an implicit rebuke of what she perceived as inadequate accountability. She directed an urgent appeal toward the Ghana Police Service and the nation’s judicial apparatus, demanding that both institutions recognise the seriousness of the matter and orchestrate a response commensurate with that gravity.

Yet Nana Pomaa Nhyira also expressed concern about decisions made thus far in the criminal process. Nine suspects, including Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena, were brought before the Adenta Circuit Court and granted release on bail — each set at GH¢500,000 with two sureties. While acknowledging the court’s authority to make such determinations, the aunt suggested that the decision warranted scrutiny and that the underlying case itself demanded much deeper examination.

“This is a life-and-death situation. I plead with the Inspector-General of Police and the judges handling the matter to look into it carefully and deliver fair judgment,” she said.

Her critique extended to the proportionality of the force deployed during the incident itself. If wrongdoing on Adwoa Safo’s part had been established, she questioned whether a volley of nearly 50 bullets could be justified as a lawful response.

“If someone had committed an offence, would it justify firing shots aimed at the person? The authorities must investigate this matter thoroughly,” she urged.