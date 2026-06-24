ECOWAS Court dismisses Gertrude Torkonoo’s challenge against removal as Chief Justice

West Africa’s regional judicial body has delivered a blow to Ghana’s former top judge, rejecting her bid to overturn the actions that stripped her of her position atop the nation’s highest court.

The Community Court of Justice of ECOWAS ruled unanimously on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, against an application filed by Gertrude Torkonoo seeking to have her removal from office declared unlawful. The decision represents the end of her efforts to find recourse through the regional court system.

Torkonoo had turned to the ECOWAS bench after being removed from her role as Chief Justice and member of Ghana’s Supreme Court, contending that the process leading to her ouster had violated her fundamental rights. The case had commanded considerable attention within Ghana’s legal and political circles, with questions of judicial autonomy, fair procedure and constitutional propriety sitting at its centre.

The specifics underpinning the court’s ruling were not disclosed at the moment of announcement. However, the unanimous rejection of her application signals that the regional tribunal found no merit in her claims or that procedural or jurisdictional barriers prevented the court from intervening.

The judgment leaves unchanged the official actions taken against the former Chief Justice. What remains unclear is the precise reasoning the ECOWAS Court employed to reach its conclusion — a matter that will likely be addressed once the bench releases its full written judgment alongside the detailed legal analysis supporting the decision.

The ruling effectively forecloses one avenue of recourse for Torkonoo and represents a significant legal setback in her attempt to contest the circumstances of her departure from judicial office.