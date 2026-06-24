Court adjourns Adwoa Safo shooting case to September 23

The case involving nine individuals linked to the shooting incident in which former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo sustained injuries has been adjourned to September 23 as proceedings continue.

The adjournment was made after the accused persons were granted bail by the Adentan Circuit Court at GH¢500,000 with two sureties. The sureties are not required to be justified but must complete bail justification documentation as part of the court’s conditions.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Tuesday, June 23, counsel for the Kristo Asafo Mission, Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, confirmed the charges, stating that the prosecution’s case centred on two main allegations: unlawful possession of weapons and involvement in prohibited vigilante activity; however, all nine accused persons have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

The incident stems from a violent episode that occurred during a gathering linked to the Kristo Asafo Mission, following a leadership dispute triggered by the death of the founder, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

“The charges were the prohibition of vigilante groups and then possession of weapons unlawfully. Basically those were the two charges that I went through,” he stated.

Among those standing trial are Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, a relative of the injured former MP, as well as Jehosaphat Tamaklo Safo, Kwabena Safo, and Benjamin Amoakwa Sam. The rest include Enock Badu, Richard Ayitey, Gideon Safo, Nana Kwaku Afriyie, and Kwadwo Safo Koomsom, some of whom are said to have served as personal bodyguards within the faction involved in the dispute.

Prosecutors allege that the shooting, which led to injuries sustained by Adwoa Safo, occurred during activities tied to a disputed installation process within the religious group.

The court is expected to resume hearing the case on September 23 as investigations and legal processes continue.