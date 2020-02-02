2 hours ago

Chairman HKN Adewale Adeleke, who is the elder brother of Nigerian musician Davido, has tied the knot with his long time girlfriend, Kani.

The couple alongside members of the family, friends and well-wishers including Bukola Saraki and other royalties stormed the city of Abu-Dhabi, Dubai for the lavish white wedding.

The couple looked beautiful as they exchanged their vows in the presence of the guests.

Davido and his crew did not disappoint as they showed up in grand style rocking black suits and white shirts to match.

#Adekani Abu Dhabi! 🎥: @prince_ii 😂 A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Feb 2, 2020 at 3:10am PST