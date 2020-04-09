52 minutes ago

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi recently recovered from the lethal coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of several thousands of people.

The English born Ghanaian winger is in good health and has been talking to the BBC.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the UK, the Chelsea winger spurned the opportunity to represent the country of his roots but has instead played three times for the Three Lions of England.

Hudson-Odoi is the son of former Hearts of Oak player Bismark Odoi who also played for Ghana.

The Chelsea youngster has vouched for Ghanaian jollof as his best meal. Jollof is a one pot meal with rice and sauce cooked together usually with vegetables and meat.

Its a staple food in most West African countries and is enjoyed by many.

VIDEO BELOW: