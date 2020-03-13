2 hours ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed he is feeling well and recovered from the virus symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

The 19-year-old displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. After receiving a positive test result on Thursday evening, it was announced that our Cobham training facility will partially close and those who have had recent close contact with the player in the men’s first team building will self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.

Taking to social media, Hudson-Odoi has posted a selfie video to provide an update on how he is feeling, in which he explains that he is now recovered from the virus symptoms:

‘Hi guys. As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from. I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

‘I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.’

As a result, Frank Lampard’s weekly press conference scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon at Cobham has been cancelled.

We will continue to adhere to Government and Public Health Guidelines with regard to our facilities and staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League this morning. We will provide further updates as necessary via this website.

We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the club soon.