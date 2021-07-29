1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter, King Promise was handed a surprise during a studio session in the United Kingdom by Chelsea and Morocco play-maker Hakim Ziyech.

He bumped into a studio session by the "CCTV" hitmaker to listen to the Ghanaian musician.

"my bro Hakeem Ziyech surprised me at my session tonight and played me his favorite King Promise songs! Love bro Chelsea for life", King Promise tweeted.

The Moroccan winger who likes songs of the Ghanaian musician had time to listen to him sing his favourite King Promise song which is "CCTV".

Hakim Ziyech who joined Chelsea from Ajax last season had a stop start campaign as he struggled to adopt to the rigours of the Premier League and would hope for a better one if he should stay at Chelsea.

VIDEO BELOW:

