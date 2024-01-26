5 hours ago

Former Black Stars manager, Chris Hughton, has returned to the United Kingdom following his departure from coaching responsibilities for Ghana’s senior national team.

The termination of Hughton's contract by the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, came in the aftermath of the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The Irish-born Ghanaian strategist led Ghana to a second consecutive early exit from the AFCON group stage.

The Black Stars managed only two points in the tournament, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and achieving 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

During his tenure, Hughton, the former Brighton coach, oversaw 14 matches, securing only four wins.

A video captured Chris Hughton's return to the UK just days after his dismissal from the Ghanaian coaching position.

VIDEO BELOW: