Newcastle's Christian Atsu has been bundled out of the Sky Sports ePL Invitational tournament at the quarter-final stage after losing 4-1 to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Atsu played with the online console game with his Newcastle United side while Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold choose his team Liverpool.

The Ghanaian opened the scores in the fourth minute through Allan Saint-Maximin on a counter-attack but Alexander-Arnold equalized immediately and eventually claim victory in the EA Sports FIFA 20 game competition.

Newcastle Atsu reached the quarter finals by beating Tottenham's Mouusa Sissoko 2-1 while Liverpool's Arnord whipped Man united 5-1.

The tournament will end on Saturday with televised finals from 3 pm.

The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they are needed most.

