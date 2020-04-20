40 minutes ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu has revealed reasons why Kwame Baah has been preferred to the club's captain Felix Annan in post.

Felix Annan is a national team goalkeeper and was part of Ghana's Afcon 2021 qualifying team that played against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe although he never played a single game but was part of the squad.

Somewhere in January, the Kotoko no 1 and captain decided to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Francisca Yeboah and it appears that spelled his doom in the Kotoko goal post as he eventually lost his place to then second choice Kwame Baah.

Many supporters initially questioned why Kwame Baah will oust Felix Annan from the goalpost but the clubs coach has been explaining the reasons behind it.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20