1 hour ago

Reverend Obofour, Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel has heavily descended on Prophet Oduro, over his attacks on him many months ago, and has dared him to come out and speak if he is not gay.

Prophet Oduro some time back in one of his sermons called God’s curse on Obofour, for something he did at his church’s auditorium, which he (Prophet Oduro) found to be foolish and not an act of God.

In a video sighted by Ghanaweb, the visibly angry Obofour used very unprintable words to describe Prophet Oduro and warned him never to talk about him in his church again.

He chastised Prophet Oduro for having the audacity to question his style of preaching, asking if he has assigned him to any office to want him (Obofour) to preach a certain way.

According to Obofour, he had not said a word all those months because of the respect he accorded the elderly man of God, but he has realized that he didn’t deserve the respect he gave him, the reason for his response and outburst.

With cheers and applause from his church members, Obofour accused prophet Oduro of using his evil spirit to introduce gayism into the country, by pretending to teach men in his church how a woman’s panties are worn.

He told the prophet, it was disgraceful for him to bring a panty to church, knowing how scared a woman’s panty is in marriage, and through that single act not only did he disgrace women but also sort to introduce gayism into the country.

“That day you wore the panty, those of us with spiritual eyes observed you and saw that you acted like a gay person. Your gay people tried to let you introduce gayism so that men will learn how to wear women’s accessories. It was not marriage you were teaching, you were with your demonic people trying to introduce gayism into the society, I dare you to come out and speak, aren’t you gay?”, he said.

Source: Ghanaweb.com