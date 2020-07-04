2 hours ago

The wait if finally over as the long awaited construction project at Hearts of Oak's training grounds at Pobiman started on Friday 3rd July 2020.

Local contractors K.A Estate Company Limited have began the grounds work on Friday with earth moving equipment preparing the grounds.

They are expected to finish their part of the project by three month's time before the Turkish company come on site.

Hearts last month signed an agreement with the local construction firm to begin the preliminary works on the stalled project.

With Turkish firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojiller San Ve Tic Limited expected to then take over and continue with given the phobians an ultra modern training complex.

After the construction, Hearts will be handed multi purpose facilities including training pitches gymnasium,academy complex,swimming pool , medical facilities among others.

