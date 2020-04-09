1 hour ago

Rev. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, widely known as Counsellor Lutterodt stormed the Osu Cemetery, Wednesday, to engage in a “spiritual battle with forces behind the spread of Coronavirus”.

According to him, he received a direction from God to enter the cemetery at 12 noon and thwart the evil plans of the wicked lest the tragedy that has befallen Ghana and the world will surge.

And as the effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much, he adhered to the instruction.

“God asked me to do it. At a point in time, I lost control of myself at the place,” he told GhanaWeb.

Asked when the pandemic will end after battling the forces for an hour, Lutterodt did not give a definite period but said: “Spiritually, it’s been blocked”.

In a video clip which captures his activities at the cemetery, Lutterodt, in a smock, is heard speaking on tongues with a bottle of water, anointing oil and communion wine signifying life, anointing and the blood of Jesus respectively.

“I declare liberty, I declare freedom in the name of Jesus,” he said as he took off the smock. “I bring out my body unto You and declare that, Lord, none is buried. I activate and ask the souls of the dead people to arise in this sun. That the arrow that flies by day, will not have any impact… Covid-19, it’s your end…”

He used the anointing oil "to break every yolk", the water to "purify the land" and the communion wine to cast away demons making it impossible to find a remedy.

Confirmed coronavirus cases around the world near 1.5 million while almost 90,000 people have died with the virus.

In Ghana, 6 people have died as national case tally stands at 313. The regional distribution of the cases, according to the Ghana Health Service are: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.



Credit: Ghanaweb