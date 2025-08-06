2 hours ago

The family of late Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has officially revealed that the iconic musician left behind eleven children from four different women.

According to the family, this is the number of children they can confirm as of now—but they remain open to the possibility that others may come forward with legitimate claims.

In a statement shared by the family head, the distribution of Daddy Lumba’s children is as follows:



Four children with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa



Five children, including a set of twins, with Priscilla Ofori Attah, also known as Odo Broni, the woman he was living with before his death



Two additional children, each with different women

This brings the total to 11 children from four separate relationships.

Despite providing these details, the family emphasized that they would not dismiss any credible claims from individuals who may prove to be biological children of the late artist.

They encouraged such individuals to approach the family through the appropriate channels.

Daddy Lumba, one of Ghana’s most celebrated and influential Highlife musicians, passed away leaving behind a rich musical legacy spanning decades.

While fans continue to mourn his loss, the family is now navigating the complexities of succession and legacy, especially regarding his children.

As the family prepares for funeral arrangements and the eventual laying to rest of the icon, these revelations bring added public interest to the private life of the man whose music touched millions.

VIDEO BELOW: